‘You can’t do that': Donald Trump mulls tariff on India for ‘dumping’ rice in US

US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he is considering additional tariffs on Indian rice, saying that “they shouldn't be dumping” the commodity in the US. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on farm subsidies in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday in Washington.(AP)

Trump made the comments during a meeting at the White House where he unveiled $12 billion in fresh support for American farmers. He said imports were challenging domestic producers, having been informed of the falling rice prices by rice baron Meryl Kennedy, the founder and CEO of Kennedy Rice Mills and 4 Sisters Rice. Trump reiterated his intention to address the issue.

Trump was given a list of countries that are “dumping rice” into the US, with India, Thailand and even China accused of the practice.

“Tell me about India. Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs, do they have an exemption on rice?” the US President asked treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

“No, sir, we are still working on their trade deal so…,” Bessent attempted to reply.

“Yeah, but they shouldn't be dumping. I mean I heard that from others too. You can't do that,” Trump interjected.

The president said he would "take care" of the alleged dumping of Indian rice into the US.

Donald Trump mulling a tariff on Canadian fertiliser

Donald Trump also suggested possible tariff measures on fertiliser coming from Canada to encourage local production.

"A lot of it does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster here," he said, adding, "And we can do it here. We can all do that here."

The remarks come amid ongoing economic pressures, including concerns about inflation and consumer prices. Farmers, a key support base for Trump, have faced rising costs and market challenges linked to tariff policies.

Negotiations with both Canada and India aimed at stabilising trade ties have encountered difficulties. Earlier this year, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing trade barriers and energy purchases. A US delegation is expected to visit India this week for further talks, although no major breakthrough is anticipated.

Trump has also previously raised tariff concerns with Canada, including threats to increase duties on products not covered by the North American Free Trade Agreement. Recent statements have suggested revisiting the agreement itself.