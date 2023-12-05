YouTuber Trevor Jacob's 'daredevil' plane crash video lands him in jail: ‘Done for views’

A YouTuber named Trevor Jacob has been sentenced to six months in jail for deliberately crashing his plane for views. In December 2021, Jacob posted a video of the aircraft crash, passing it off as an accident. (YouTube/@Trevor Jacob Reupload)

In December 2021, Jacob posted a video of the aircraft crash, passing it off as an accident. However, upon investigation, US authorities found it be a planned act to get YouTube views. In the viral video that was viewed millions of times, Jacob was seen ejecting from his plane with a selfie stick in hand and parachuting down to land safely.

Earlier this year, Jacob pleaded guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

Jacob "most likely committed this offence to generate social media and news coverage for himself and to obtain financial gain", federal prosecutors in California said on Monday as quoted by BBC.

"Nevertheless, this type of 'daredevil' conduct cannot be tolerated," they added.

What happened in November 2021

In November 2021, Jacob took off in a plane from an airport in Santa Barbara, California. He had cameras mounted on the aircraft which crashed into the Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes after take-off. Later, Jacob hiked to the crash site and recovered the footage. He then uploaded the plane's crash video on YouTube on December 23, which contained a promotion for a wallet company.

"He did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed", the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said.

Here is how netizens reacted to Jacob's act of crashing the plane

