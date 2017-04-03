13 magazine covers that prove Priyanka Chopra deserves ‘world’s most beautiful’ title

As what can be called one of the most precious of the many feather in Priyanka Chopra’s hat, the actor has defeated famous personalities like Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Blake Lively and Michelle Obama to become the second most beautiful woman in the world.

In a poll done by LA based photo, journal, and video-sharing social media network, BuzzNet, Priyanka is just behind Pop diva Beyonce, who is topping the list.

So in case you need proof of why she deserves the title or perhaps just another excuse to appreciate her beauty, here she is on the covers of 13 magazines, Indian and international. So strap in and witness the glamour of Priyanka.

W

Maxim

Marie Claire

In Style

Complex

Bazaar

Flaunt

Femina

Elle

Flare

Hello!

Cosmopolitan

TIME

Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch. It releases on May 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more