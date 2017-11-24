Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Tevar director Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho, to shoot in Delhi

Three months after the hit rom-com along side Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed another film with the producers - Junglee Pictures. Directed by ad filmmaker Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho will be a comedy which rolls at the end of January 2018 in Delhi.

Amit, who has helmed over a thousand ad films, including the one on Google Reunion and a short film for Kashmir Tourism, and made his feature film debut with the Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Tevar in 2015.

Confirming the news, Ayushmann said in a press statement, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining.”

Amit has been working on the script for the last two-and-a-half years with his writers, Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, since the former came up with a one-line story idea.

“It’s very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of serious concern for the family,” Amit added, revealing that coincidentally co-producer Priti Shahani had been working on a similar concept but after reading each other’s scripts, they agreed that his was better and decided to collaborate.

The actor will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming thriller.

