Emraan Hashmi: Award shows are great for TRPs, merit is questionable

Actor Emraan Hashmi is known to be a straight talker. Be it his thoughts on nepotism or his serial kisser tag — he has spoken extensively about both, without any apprehensions. The latest thing on his radar is the grand, larger-than-life award ceremonies that are organised every year in Bollywood.

The 38-year old, who made his debut with the Hindi film Footpath (2003), says, after being in the industry for almost 14 years, he believes that awards just don’t hold any value. “You are okay with a few things, and you’re not okay with some things, award ceremonies belong to the later category. No disrespect to people who are happy with them, of course, because award shows are great for TRPs. However, the merit is questionable.”

Fun family time at the lakme fashion show . A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on Aug 29, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

We might not have seen him present at any such functions in the recent years, but he reveals that there was indeed a point in his career when he wanted to be a part of them. “I did go to a couple of award ceremonies when I had just begun my career in the industry. When you are a newcomer, it’s natural that you want to explore every avenue that this profession has to offer.”

Emraan will be seen next in the upcoming thriller Baadshaho. He might have been brilliant in the acting department in his last few releases, but they were not able to mint good money. Asked if he’s feeling any pressure now to deliver a hit, he says, “There’s pressure only after the first failure, not after a few. My mantra right now is to get as much experience from mistakes.”

He also has a piece of advice for people grappling with failures in life. “The one lesson I have learnt is that you have to keep moving ahead. I am not thinking about the behind me or carrying any baggage”, he says.

