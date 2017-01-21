 Chris Gayle slams Network Ten for non-payment of last season’s Big Bash dues | cricket | Hindustan Times
Chris Gayle slams Network Ten for non-payment of last season’s Big Bash dues

Chris Gayle claims he has not been paid the amount agreed with Network Ten for wearing helmet with in-built camera. Broadcaster however rejects claim, says all contractual obligations fulfilled.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2017 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chris Gayle played for Melbourne Renegades till the last season of the Big Bash League. He was released after making suggestive comments to TV reporter Mel McLaughlin in a post-innings interview. (Getty Images)

Chris Gayle took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that he has not been paid the amount agreed with the Network Ten broadcasters for wearing a special helmet that had an in-built camera during the Big Bash League last season.

Gayle shot a series of tweets to vent his anger on the non-payment of dues.

“I’m sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid....” read his first tweet.

“So why is it I can’t get paid like all the others? It’s been 1 year now and I need my Money asap! Not because I’m from the Caribbean. #Ten,” read his second tweet.

In his last tweet on the matter, Gayle suggested end of slavery days. “So make sure when I check my account next week it’s there! I done talk! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten”

Network 10, however, rejected Gayle’s claim. “Network 10 fulfilled its contractual obligations to Chris Gayle and does not owe him any payments,” read a statement which was on news.com.au.

Gayle, who represented Melbourne Renegades, was in trouble for making suggestive remarks to TV reporter Mel McLaughlin in a post-innings interview. The franchisee released the big-hitting West Indian from his contract after that and also fined him $10,000.

