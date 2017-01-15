India vs England 1st ODI live cricket score: New innings for Virat Kohli, Dhoni

Virat Kohli is ready for the next stage of his cricketing career, taking over the captaincy of the India national cricket team in all three formats after MS Dhoni stepped down from limited-overs captaincy earlier in the month. The new era in Indian cricket begins on Sunday with the first ODI against England national cricket team in Pune. With a battery of young fast bowlers and quality spinners at his disposal, Kohli would be looking to continue the good run India has had against England, whom they demolished 4-0 in the Test series last month. But the focus of Sunday’s ODI will be on skipper Kohli and the role MS Dhoni would play in the field. Catch live cricket score and updates of the India vs England 1st ODI from Pune here.

Kohli’s India might have dominated England in the Test series. But the skipper knows that the English side is a different beast when it comes to the shorter format of the game.

Led by Eoin Morgan, the England ODI team had a great 2016, winning 11 and losing just five matches.

The visitors showed they were in fine form during the warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai, especially i the first match where they successfully chased a 305-run target with Sam Billings hitting a gutsy 93.

“I think against a side like this (England) you need to be more aggressive in terms of wanting to pick up wickets because if you think of bowling dot balls they feed on that,” said Kohli ahead of the match. “So we already have plans in place in terms of how to counter what they come up with... we have quality bowlers on our side, we have bowlers who can make a dent initially. We have world-class spinners as well so it’s going to be interesting to see how hard they come at us initially... The English team especially in the shorter format looks very fearless.”

Kohli’s biggest challenge as limited-overs skipper would be matching the benchmark set by his predecessor, Dhoni. That quest will begin with the Champions Trophy to be played in England in June.

While the tournament may still be five months away, Kohli has only the England ODI series to figure out the best combination. Veteran Yuvraj Singh is in the squad and he, alongside Dhoni, is expected to lend experience to a side which is looking towards the future as well, including the 2019 World Cup. Kohli would be hoping his debut as ODI skipper will begin with a win in Pune.