Live cricket score, India vs England 1st ODI: All eyes on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

Jan 15, 2017
Hindustan Times
The role MS Dhoni plays on the field under skipper Virat Kohli would be the focus in the first one-dayer between India national cricket team and England national cricket team in Pune. Catch live cricket score of the India vs England 1st ODI from Pune here. (PTI)

The focus of the first ODI between India national cricket team and England national cricket team in Pune Sunday will be on skipper Virat Kohli and his calls on the field, and the role old skipper MS Dhoni and veteran Yuvraj Singh would play in the match. The captaincy handover dynamics aside, India would be hoping to carry forward the momentum from the Test series -- which they won 4-0 -- to the three-match ODI series with a win in the opening match on Sunday. Catch live cricket score of the India vs England 1st ODI from Pune here. (MATCH LIVE UPDATES)

