South Africa managed to take a 81-run lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka after they bowled the visitors out for 205. Vernon Philander was the pick of the bowlers with 5/45, his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. The Proteas extended their lead past 250 with both Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook scoring half centuries. Catch live cricket scores and updates of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test day three here.

If you cannot view the scorecard, click here