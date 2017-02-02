Suresh Raina says sensible batting after Powerplay key to big scores

If Yuzvendra Chahal made the difference with the ball during the third T20I against England in Bengaluru, then Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s fifties were the reason India went past 200 in the first place.

After losing the toss for the third consecutive time, Virat Kohli’s team was inserted in to bat and the skipper was run out for two. However, Raina shared a 61-run stand with KL Rahul (22) and notched up a 55-run stand with Dhoni to put India on course for a big total.

Those two partnerships were vital in India posting a total of over 200 and Raina credited Dhoni for taking the partnership forward. “Dhoni knows my game. If I make a mistake, he tells me to calm down. T20 is all about positive cricket. The stand with him was crucial and he batted brilliantly,” said Raina in an interview to BCCI.tv.

Although Raina notched up his first fifty against England and fourth overall, he departed for 63 off 45 balls, including two fours and five sixes. After his departure, Dhoni tore into the England bowling and blasted his maiden T20I fifty to help India post 202/6.

Speaking on his approach in the innings, Raina said he had to be positive on a wicket that was not easy for batting.”I was looking to be positive in the first six overs. When you have plenty of depth in the batting order, one has to be positive. After the Powerplay, one has to bat sensibly. It makes the jobs of big-hitters like Yuvraj Singh, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya easier.”

Enjoy batting at No.3

Raina occupied the No.3 position in the India T20I team before Kohli’s arrival. In 2010, he became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during the World T20 encounter against South Africa in St.Lucia. In 18 innings at the No.3 position, he has scored 575 runs at an average of over 35. The left-hander has also enjoyed tremendous success in that position in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions.

“I have been successful in the IPL and India at No.3. This slot gives me the license to go after the bowlers. One has to keep calm,” Raina said.

