Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited to get married at Adelaide Oval

Amid the speculation about Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma planning a destination wedding in Italy later this month, comes an offer too good to resist.

The management of the iconic Australian stadium, Adelaide Oval, has expressed a keen desire to host the celebrity wedding. “We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval,” said Andrew Daniels, CEO of the historic sports venue, in an interview to Hindustan Times.

The memories he refers to include three Test centuries, including his debut ton in 2012, and the his highest T20 score of 90 (not out) that Kohli made, while playing at Adelaide Oval. Overall, the cricketer has scored a total of 624 runs at an average of 89 in 8 innings at the venue.

After a massive renovation that transformed the 146-year-old stadium into a modern version of itself for a staggering cost of Aus $535 million, Adelaide Oval has recently been in news for a record number of over 55,000 spectators for the 2nd test of the ongoing Ashes series that Australia won over England by 120 runs.

The stadium allows private functions, such as a wedding, for a cost that starts Aus $159 per guest (Rs 8000) upwards. Regarded as one of Australia’s more impressive destinations, the wedding halls at the stadium provide views of the hallowed turf, St Peter’s Cathedral, and the city of Adelaide, to the die-hard fans of cricket.

While Virat and Anushka were unavailable for comment, Daniels assured them a memorable wedding, if they were to choose the stadium as the venue.

“With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia’s finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests,” he said.