Army brings Assam students to Mumbai on ‘integration tour’

Mumbai It’s fun in the sun in Mumbai and Goa and involves tours of India’s top training colleges for defence personnel, the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). For a group of 20 students from Kokrajhar district of Assam all of this comes packaged in a National Integration Tour organised by the Army.

The students met Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan recently, an official said.

The visit has been organised by the 3 Rajput Battalion of Army and aims to provide the students with exposure to the “rich heritage, current developments and quality of life” in other parts of India, thus enhancing their vision, he said.

“Interacting with the students, the governor impressed upon them the importance of education,” the official said.

Rao also appealed them to shun the path of violence and become good citizens of India.

Captain Shubham Deshmukh of the 3 Rajput Battalion, who is accompanying the students, told PTI that during their stay in Mumbai till November 25, the students would be visiting the IIT Bombay and meeting actors on the sets of popular TV serial CID.

“They will then proceed to Pune where they will witness the passing out parade of NDA (National Defence Academy), visit AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Army Institute of Technology, National War Museum and the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo,” the Army officer said.

From Pune, the students will go to Goa and during November 28-30, will visit the 2 Signal Training Centre, Kala Akademi, Goa Science Centre and Church Fair at Panaji.

They will return to Assam on December 1.