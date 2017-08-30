 JKBOSE Higher Secondary Class 12 part 2, bi-annual Leh division 2017 results declared | education$high-school | Hindustan Times
JKBOSE Higher Secondary Class 12 part 2, bi-annual Leh division 2017 results declared

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two, bi-annual 2017 - Leh division examination.

Updated: Aug 30, 2017 17:04 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two, bi-annual 2017 - Leh division examination on its official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Click on the link ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Leh’ in the latest results section on the right.

3) Key in your roll number or name and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out

The state school education board had on August 28 declared the results of Class 10th Biannual (Private) 2017 of Kargil district‘.

