NIOS Senior Secondary/Class 12 October exam result 2017 announced, check it now

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday declared the Senior Secondary Course (equivalent to Class 12) examination results on its official website. The examination was held in October 2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to official website of NIOS

2) Click on the link for ‘Examination/Results’

3) Click on the link for ‘Result of Oct 2017 Examination (Server 2)’

4) Click on the link for Sr Secondary exam results declared on 5.12.2017 to go to the login page

5) Enter your roll number

6) Click on ‘submit’

7) Results will be displayed on the screen

8) Take a print-out

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

NIOS is ’Open School’ to help learners up to pre-degree level. It was started as a project by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. The National Policy on Education of 1986 called for strengthening of Open School System, which led to the setting up of National Open School (NOS) in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The pilot project of CBSE on Open School was amalgamated with NOS. Through a Resolution, the NOS was given authority to register, examine and certify students up to pre-degree level courses in 1990. The MHRD amended the nomenclature of NOS to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2002.