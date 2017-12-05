RBI assistant prelims result 2017 declared, check it here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday declared the results of preliminary online examination for the recruitment of assistants. The examination was conducted in the last week of November.

Steps to check the result of the preliminary exam:

1) Visit RBI’s official website

2) Click on link for opportunities @RBI

3) Click on link for results under current vacancies

4) Click on the link ‘Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates’

5) A Pdf page having roll number of shortlisted candidates will be displayed

6) Take print out and download it on computer

The preliminary exams were held on November 27 and 28. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear in the main online test.

The main exam will be conducted on December 20.

Separate admission letters for main examination should be downloaded from the RBI website. The time of the main examination and the venue of examinations will be indicated in the admission letters.

The link for downloading admission letters, information handout for main examination will shortly be made available on the RBI website.

Note: Visit RBI’s official website for latest updates.