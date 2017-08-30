 SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: When and where to check | education$career | Hindustan Times
SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2017: When and where to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on October 31, 2017.

education Updated: Aug 30, 2017 15:01 IST
Nilesh Mathur
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on October 31, 2017.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 result (after they are declared):

1) Go to SSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Examination, 2017’

3) A pdf page containing list of candidates who have qualified for Tier II exam will open

SSC conducted the CGL Tier 1 examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23, 2017. A total of 15,43,962 candidates appeared in the examination, which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.

The tentative answer key of the Tier 1 examination will be released on September 18, 2017. Candidates who clear Tier-I will be allowed to sit in the Tier-II examination.

About Tier 1 exam:

The Tier-i exam is computer based and carries 100 questions of total 200 marks and candidates have to complete it in one hour. The paper is divided into four parts: A, B, C and D with 25 questions each. Part A has questions on general intelligence and reasoning, part B on general awareness, part C on quantitative aptitude and part D on English comprehension. There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Preparation of merit list:

The Tier 1 exam is held to select candidates for Tier-II exam. Marks of the Tier-I exam will be taken into account for final ranking for selecting candidates for the Computer Proficiency Tests/ Data Entry Skill Test and also for final selection.

The merit will be prepared on overall performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. However, candidates will need to qualify all the tiers separately.

The SSC conducts CGL exams to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.

