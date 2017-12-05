SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2017: Important notification issued

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the examination to recruit constables (executive) male and female in Delhi police 2016.

According to the notification, the examination is being held in the computer based mode from December 5 to 8, 2017 at 121 venues in 57 cities across the country. A total of 1,95,857 candidates are expected to appear in the examination which will be conducted under strict surveillance.

The commission further says that some miscreants have posted an old news item on ‘YouTube’ stating that there has been a leakage of the question paper of the exam at a non-existent venue in sector-1, Rohini, New Delhi.

The commission has clarified through the notification that the ‘report’ is totally baseless and misleading.

The commission had last month released the admit cards for the examination.