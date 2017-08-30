SSC SI CPO paper 1 result 2017: When and where to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of SI/CPO paper-I examination, 2017 on September 9, 2017. Earlier, the commission had given September 8 as the tentative date for declaration of the result.

Steps to check SI/CPO paper-I result, 2017 (after they are declared):

1) Go to SSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Declaration of SI/CPO Paper-I result, 2017’

3) A pdf page containing list of candidates who have qualified for Paper II will open

SSC conducted the SI/CPO Paper-I examination from July 1 to July 7, 2017.

The Commission (SSC) had released candidates’ response sheet along with the tentative answer keys of Paper–I in the end of July. Candidates could raise objection/s to the answer key/ till August 6.

The Paper II exam is scheduled to be held on October 8.

Paper II will be of two hours’ duration and carry 200 marks for questions from English language and comprehension. Questions in this paper will test candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles etc), vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases and idiomatic use of words, comprehension etc.

Those who clear Paper I will have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Only those who clear the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

The commission will fill 2221 (tentative vacancy) posts through this exam. The examination is conducted for recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF.

Note: Visit the official website of the SSC regularly for updates.