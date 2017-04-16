Telangana intermediate exam 2017 results declared, girls outperform boys

Girls in Telangana outperformed boys in the first and second year intermediate examinations, held in March, the results for which were delcared on Sunday.

A total of 8,900,87 students, including 4,14,213 in second year and 4,75,874 in first year appeared for the intermediate examinations.

Of them 2,70,738 students, accounting for 57 per cent, passed the first-year exam which is six per cent higher than previous year results.

A total of 275,273 students, accounting for 66.45 per cent, passed the second-year examination which is three per cent higher than 2016 results,

Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of higher education, released the digital version of the results.

Medchal district stood at the top in both the first and second year results, followed by Ranga Reddy in the second position. Mahbubabad district figured in the last position in the first and second year results, and Nirmal and Gadwal shared the last position in the second year results.

Srihari said the government colleges performed much better than the private colleges this year, which indicated the importance given by the Telangana government to the government institutions.

The Intermediate examinations were held from March 1 to 17. This year, the results were released a week ahead of usual schedule.

Supplementary examinations would be held from May 15, the minister said.

The results can be seen on the official website http://bse.telangana.gov.in/