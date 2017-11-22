Are you a food snitcher? Here’s why you like to eat from other people’s plates

Whenever you are about to eat your lunch at your workplace, there is always that one friend who magically appears out of nowhere and cleans half of your plate in a second. Food snitchers, who like to eat from other people even though they have their own food, have a dog’s nose and pounce like cat whenever there is food around. However, the question is that why do they get a thrill from eating someone else’s food? Therefore, we got in touch with psychologist Shivani Misri Sadhoo and Pulkit Sharma, who list out a few possible reasons as to why food snitchers snitch around.

Gluttony

One of the most common reasons as to why someone snitches food is because of gluttony aka binge-eating. For people suffering from gluttony, their own food is never enough. Whenever they see food around, which they can easily access, they hover around food with their forks, make small conversation and then go for a bite or two. Gluttony or binge eating is predominately a side-effect of stress.

Grass is always greener on the other side

For few of the food snitchers, grass is always greener on the other and the meat is also leaner. Even when they have brought a pizza for themselves for lunch, they would prefer to have your so called ‘sabzi roti’ because it’s yours and not theirs. They operate by first cleaning the entire office’s plates and then theirs.

To fit in

Sometimes people eat from other people plates because they want to feel a part of the group. Eating together or sharing food tends to build stronger bonds between people. Besides, when you see every one eating around you because it’s a special occasion then you also want to fit in. And most of us do that by food snitching.

Because they can and there’s free food!

Why do we snitch food? Because we can. Imagine, your friend has brought delicious doughnuts in the office and as soon as you see it, you think, it’s delicious, it’s free. And obviously your colleague or friend won’t say no to you so why not? Let’s go for it. A bite here and there and you are set for the day.

Clean Plate Syndrome

One of the most unknown reasons why few people clean other people’s plates is because they suffer from clean plate syndrome. Yes, it’s a legit thing. Clean plate syndrome is a situation where an individual feels the need to consume all the food on their or other people’s plate regardless of the fact that they are satiated or not. Researchers are still trying to figure out what causes clean plate syndrome!

Dealing with food snitchers

Snitching is never a problem if you have your friend’s permission. However, taking permission doesn’t mean that you finish half the food. Therefore, you ought to know how to deal with food snitchers. Your first response should always be something like, “you can take a bite if you want”. By making this statement you are clearly and specifically indicating that only one bite is permitted. Another way to subtly to deal with snitchers, is to move around with your food. This will make sure that the food is out of reach. Also, if you are not a fan of confrontation then try eating in isolation, go to cafeteria and pick a lonely spot. Worst case scenario, you can politely tell them on their face that either like Joey from Friends (TV Show), you are not comfortable with sharing food or you can tell them that one bites means one bite only.