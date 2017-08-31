Skincare on the go: Follow these tips to avoid dull, dry skin on long-haul flights

Flights can make your skin look dull and tired because air at high altitudes has less moisture, making the air inside the flight cabin dry. Invest in good vitamin E moisturisers, lip butters and drink water throughout the journey, suggest experts.

Here are a few tips on how to take care of your skin and stay hydrated while travelling:

* Taking care of the skin becomes even more essential during air travel. It’s always a good idea to use a moisturiser containing vitamin E as it protects and locks in moisture for all-day hydration.

If you are too lazy to apply moisturisers again and again, go for a moisturiser with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid as it stays on for 48 hours.

* Carry lip butter or lip gloss on you as harsh weather conditions and lack of moisture in air has a direct effect on the lips and leaves them chapped and dry.

Using a lip balm or lip butter with olive oil and coconut oil as the main ingredient is a great solution for crack-free and moisturised lips. An almond cream will also work wonders for chapped lips.

Both olive oil and coconut oil are a great source of vitamin E, which helps nourish chapped lips and protect them against dry weather conditions.

* The most important thing is to drink enough water even before you board the flight, and continue to guzzle water throughout. If one has to be ready upon arrival, keep a little make-up case with you with some concealer and foundation and apply right before you land. One can accentuate the look by adding a dash of kajal or liner to the eyes.

* Remember to take along your sunscreen lotion. An anti-tan sunscreen would be good. Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going out. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. You may also need moisturiser, hand cream and lip balm.

* When you travel by air, you may have to sit for long hours. Avoid tight clothes. Your feet will also suffer, so try to keep them raised with some support, to help circulation and prevent fatigue. You can try a few foot exercises while sitting. Wiggle your toes and make circular motions with your feet. Occasionally walk on the aisle to stretch your legs. Do some deep breathing. It will help keep you calm during the flight.

* Eat light meals during the flight. Salads and fruits help to ward off symptoms of jet-lag.

– Inputs from Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop, and Shahnaz Husain, CEO of Shahnaz Herbals Inc.