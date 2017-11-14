Winter skincare: Follow these tips to keep your skin soft and glowing this season

Dry skin is a common skin care issue in winter and it is best to prepare your skin in advance for the cold months ahead. Experts recommend using rose water, olive oil and egg yolk mixture to retain moisture in your skin during this season.

* Cleanse your face with natural rose water or aroma water of lavender or chamomile. One drop in a bowl of water is enough.

* For a healthy glowing skin, use a papaya face pack. Take one papaya, one banana and two tablespoons of honey. Mash the papaya and banana well, mix it with honey, and apply this paste on your skin to prevent dryness.

* Aloe vera juice or extract is also a good option.

* Scrub your face with oatmeal powder mixed with almond, orange peel powder and half drop of sandalwood or frankincense oil.

* Milk and almond face pack is helpful for cracked skin. Take two tablespoons of raw milk and one tablespoon of almond powder. Mix them well and put the paste on your face; massage gently.

* In winter, glycerin plays an important role in healing damaged skin. Wash your face with water. Do not use a towel to dry your face; leave the face slightly wet. Take a cotton ball, dip it in glycerin and apply it on your face.

* Petroleum jelly is commonly used in winter to help keep the skin moisturised. Apply petroleum jelly all over the body; massage it for about two minutes. It will help in absorbing moisture into your skin.

* You can also try an olive oil and egg yolk mixture. Take two eggs and three to four drops of olive oil; mix it well. Apply the mixture on your face and keep it on for 20 minutes.

* For dry skin, virgin coconut oil is helpful. Apply coconut oil on the damaged skin and massage it until the stickiness vanishes. Do not wash off the oil.

– Inputs from Naresh Arora, founder, Chase Aromatherapy Cosmetics, and Nalin Verma, co-founder and director, Euro Chroma Institute of Cosmetology.

