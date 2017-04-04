Gurgaon: Two women stave off robbery attempt at SBI kiosk, to be rewarded

Two women, who manage the SBI Eco deposit counter in Gurgaon, managed to stave off a robbery attempt by two armed assailants on Tuesday. The women can be seen in CCTV footage fending off the robbers, who tried to hold them at gunpoint.

Vimla Devi and Poonam, both residents of Badhshahpur village, were working at their counter in the market, when the duo suddenly entered the shop posing as customers. “One of them was wearing a face mask and the other came forward to fill the deposit slip. Suddenly, one of them tried to hit Poonam, who fended the attack with her hand,” said Vimla Devi.

The attack by the assailants led to commotion at the site. During the scuffle, the women snatched the weapons of the duo, who were identified as Deepak and Mohit from Bhiwani.

The two men were thrashed by the locals and were detained in the kiosk till Badshahpur police reached the spot and arrested them, after confiscating their illegal firearms. A case of dacoity and possession of illegal firearms was registered by the police.

Brave woman Vimla Devi and Poonam caught robbers in SBI money transfer in Badshahpur, Gurgaon @HTGurgaon @htTweets pic.twitter.com/ynNWlVgEYC — Parveen Kumar (@parveenkumar_ht) April 4, 2017

Later on Wednesday, the Gurgaon police said it is going to reward the women for their bravery.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that the bravery and presence of mind shown by two women was commendable and the department will reward them for preventing a major crime.

Read more

Police said the incident happened around afternoon on Monday when the two men tried to force their way into the bank. The men flashed their weapons and attacked the two women. The two women, however, challenged them and a scuffle broke out, following which locals from outside the bank premises entered the kiosk and caught the two persons.