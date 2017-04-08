65% Indian youngsters show early signs of depression: Study

Around 65% youth between the age group of 22-25 show early signs of depression, claims a new study.

An online survey was conducted by ICICI Lombard wherein 1,100 male and female between the age group of 22-50 years in the country responded to the queries.

The survey said that 65% of the youth respondents between the age group of 22-25 displayed early signs of depression.

The study further highlights that lower income levels are also a major cause of stress among people.

Additionally, 64% respondents were sleep deprived, which is among the leading symptoms of depression.

Lack of sleep is a prominent cause of poor mental wellness, whereas the overall mental wellness levels among women is higher (66%) when compared to males (55%), the survey revealed.

As per the report, youngsters have lower levels of mental wellness as compared to people in older age-groups.

Around 55% respondents said income related issues contributed to the worry in professional life, whereas tier-1 cities have lowest levels of mental wellness in the country.

“Poor mental wellness is a major cause of concern and our survey reveals that it is becoming a common phenomenon among the youth and larger cities,” Sanjay Datta, chief of underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said.

“It is time that various stakeholders came together to address this issue in a systematic manner,” he added.

The survey further revealed that when it comes to professional life, lower income (55%), competition at work (24%) and lower performance (21%) are the main reasons that cause anxiety in people.

