Just tweaking your diet a little can help knock off those extra kilos

One of the most common New Year resolutions one hears is about shedding weight. What follows is much talk about gym membership, choosing a new diet plan or going on detox diets. However, a few changes in the eating habits can also help you transform your body. Delhi based nutritionist and wellness expert Ritika Samaddar suggests few simple steps that could help in shedding a few inches.

1) Eat meals in descending order: Healthy eating simply means taking the right kind of food, in right portion and at the right time. To get positive results, things need to be done in balance. Hence, it is advised to make sure you consume a heavy breakfast, followed by a moderate lunch and a light dinner.

Your breakfast should be your biggest meal. (Getty Images/Flickr RM)

2) Opt for smart alternatives: Snacking smart is a great way to start leading a healthy lifestyle. Look for nutritious alternatives, for instance, you can snack on a handful of almonds instead of consuming unwholesome snacks or opt for a healthier substitute to your daily sugar such as pure maple syrup.

Almonds are a great snacks option. (Shutterstock)

3) Keep yourself hydrated: People often mistake thirst for hunger, so next time you feel like munching on something off-the shelf, reach for water first. This may help you steer away from unhealthy snacking.

Often we mistake thirst with hunger.

4) Eat more often: Light, frequent meals help curb your appetite, boost your energy and may even speed your metabolism. Nuts such as almonds are a convenient snack that can be eaten anywhere, anytime, so keep some almonds handy in a tiffin box so that you will always have your perfect daily portion.

Smaller meals is a great way to burn fat. (Shutterstock)

5) Set realistic goals: Do not try to radically change your diet overnight. If you make too many changes at once, chances are that you might drop the ball and give into temptations. Instead, make small changes every day, such as eating at least one piece of fruit, a handful of almonds or even opting for healthier alternative such as maple syrup in your cup of tea or coffee daily.

Gradually change your diet--anything drastic never works. Begin with fruits, for instance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

