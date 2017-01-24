Why Heath Ledger’s ex-partner Michelle Williams is still inconsolable, 9 years on

Late actor Heath Ledger’s partner at the time of his death, actress Michelle Williams says she was inconsolable when -- six years after the star passed -- she sold the home they once shared.

The 36-year-old opened up about the heartbreak she experienced when she and her 11-year-old daughter left the house, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“At that time, I was inconsolable, because I felt, How will he be able to find us,” the three-time Oscar nominee told WSJ magazine.

“This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are. And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what is making me cry ... I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate us,” she added.

Williams was 27 when Ledger died due to an accidental drug overdose in early 2008.

The couple, who dated for three years, broke up just a few months before his death.

Though Williams dated How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel and film director Spike Jonze years after Ledger’s passing, she says that she has ruled out the idea of marriage.

“It’s hard to romanticise romance when you’re 36. When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself. The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with, that doesn’t really exist for me,” Williams said.

“I’ve not gotten married because I have not had a person to whom I would -- so I have not let my sense of conformity or duty override my instincts,” the Manchester by the Sea actor added.

