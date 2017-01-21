 Assam: Junior engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA’s feet | india-news | Hindustan Times
Assam: Junior engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA’s feet

PTI, Morigaon
A junior engineer allegedly got an MLA’s car removed that was blocking the road to an office and was subsequently forced to apologise for his action by touching the lawmaker’s feet.(HT File Photo/Representative image)

A junior engineer in Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly made to apologise by touching the feet of a BJP MLA for removing the legislator’s parked car that was blocking the way to an office, a BDO official said.

The action was recorded on cameras of TV news channels and in front of eye witnesses showing Jayanta Das, junior engineer of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district, touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das’ feet in the Block Development Office (BDO), the official said.

The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the JE, on duty, on finding Das’ car blocking the road to the office, got it removed from there, sources said.

This angered Das’ supporters and they reported the matter to him, they said.

The BJP MLA was seen in the video-clip scolding the engineer, who then touched Das’ feet in apology.

The lawmaker, however, denied before the media later that the JE touched his feet in apology.

