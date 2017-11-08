Bangladeshi who raped 71-year-old nun gets life term

A Bangladeshi, who raped a 71-year-old nun in a church in Bengal’s Nadia district nearly two years ago, was given a life imprisonment on Wednesday, and a penalty of Rs 50,000 was slapped on him.

Additional judge Kumkum Singha pronounced the sentence to Nazrul Islam alias Noju, who raped the nun in March 2015. He observed that the incident was shameful for the people of West Bengal where Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa worked. “What happened to the elderly nun is a blot on West Bengal’s legacy where Mother Teresa worked for the poor,” said Singha.

A court in Kolkata also sentenced five others, including four Bangladeshis to 10 years in prison for dacoity at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ranghat on March 14, 2015. They were fined Rs 20,000 each. The four Bangladesh robbers were Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Md Selim Seikh and Khaledur Rahman, while the Indian accomplice, Gopal Sarkar, was also sentenced to 10 years in jail in addition to a penalty of Rs 10,000.

According to the complaint filed by the church authorities, a gang of seven to eight robbers ransacked the church in Ranaghat, 20-30 km from the India-Bangladesh border, between 2am and 5am on March 14, 2015 and took away cash, camera and computers.

Ranaghat is connected to Gede located on the Bangladeshi border. After the crime, they caught a train and crossed over.

Defense counsel Fazle Ahmed Khan told HT that the next course of action will be decided only after studying the order.

A total of 42 witnesses was examined during the trial.