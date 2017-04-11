Bhim Singh to move Pakistan apex court for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Condemning Pakistan’s military court for sentencing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death despite a parliamentary government in place, Panthers Party leader and Supreme Court lawyer Bhim Singh on Tuesday said that he will move a petition before the top court of the neighbouring country against the capital punishment.

Addressing the media here, Bhim Singh said, “The judiciary in Pakistan, especially the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is highly judicious and justice shall be done to Jadhav.”

Singh, known for filing public interest litigations (PILs) in the apex court against human rights violations, said that the legal aid committee chaired by him comprises senior advocates of India and Pakistan. It has been giving free legal aid to Indian prisoners in Pakistan and vice-versa.

Through his writ petitions, he said, the Supreme Court has released 700 prisoners and deported them to Pakistan.

“The Panthers Party is providing free legal aid to 54 Indian prisoners in Pakistan. If needed, I shall take the matter (Jadhav’s case) to the International Court of Justice at the Hague,” he said.

Bhim Singh accused the Election Commission of discriminating against the people of Srinagar parliamentary constituency by holding the polls there and putting off the Anantnag byelections at the last moment. He said he will move the Supreme Court for cancellation of the byelections in both the constituencies.