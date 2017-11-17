BHU doctor creates app to block porn websites, play bhajans instead

A doctor in Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University and his programmer associate have created an application that will block access to pornographic websites and begin playing Hindu devotional songs when a user makes an attempt.

The creators of the application — called Har Har Mahadev — are Ankit Srivastava and VN Mishra, a neurologist who also describes himself as a “sociologist, social awakener” and an anti-pornography crusader.

“By next month we will give a religion option. For example, if a Muslim tries to open (a pornographic website) then ‘Allah o Akbar’ will be played, similarly chants of other religion will be loaded as well,” Mishra, said, according to news agency ANI.

The medical superintendent of BHU said the effort will help curb “corruption of mentality”. “This is a very good step, it will help curb the corrupted mentality being spread in society. This is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya, hum maryadaon ke pujari hain (we worship dignity),” said OP Upadhyay, the medical superintendent of BHU.

The application appears to be currently limited to the Microsoft Windows platform and its website describes it as being in a beta phase.

“Are you overwhelmed by the internet of today? Is the onslaught of trash and inappropriate material bombarding your family? Har Har Mahadev understands why today’s families have trouble logging on; with all the pornography, violence, and vulgar messages, it would seem easier to simply stay off the internet,” the About section of the website said.

Mishra said the programme can block over 2,000 websites.

Such applications are not new. But what has been a matter of much amusement, at least for people on social media, is how the programme apparently starts playing bhajans when someone tries to access porn.

