Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Alphons Kannanthanam, Hardeep Singh Puri, RK Singh thank PM Modi ahead of swearing in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rejig his cabinet on Sunday morning with nine new faces as he looks to revamp his Council of Ministers for better efficiency with an eye on the 2019 general elections.

Among the new inductees are two former bureaucrats, one retired diplomat and an ex-police commissioner – an indication of the Prime Minister’s focus on professionalism and administrative experience.

Speculation over an impending reshuffle began on Thursday following a spate of resignations, including small and medium enterprises minister Kalraj Mishra, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation minister Uma Bharti, skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for human resource development Mahendra Nath Pandey and minister of state for water resources Sanjiv Baliyan.

Follow this space for live updates:

10am: People begin gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan for swearing-in ceremony.

9:45am: Alphons Kannanthanam, known as the ‘Demolition man’ during his stint at the Delhi Development Authority, will be inducted today. He will be the first Malayali face of the Modi government.

9:30am: TV reports says BJP chief Amit Shah also attending PM Modi’s breakfast meeting with new inductees

9:20am: Hardeep Singh Puri of the BJP thanks the Prime Minister for being chosen. “I am grateful to the PM for making me a part of his team,” ANI reported him as saying.

9am: Some ministers of state are expected to get a promotion. Speculation is that Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Manoj Sinha, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are in contention for a cabinet rank.

8:58am: Other inductees include Shiv Pratap Shukla from eastern UP, Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar, Virendra Kumar, a Dalit leader from Madhya Pradesh, Anant Kumar Hegde from Karnataka, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan.

8:50am: Among those set to be sworn in are former representative to United Nations Hardeep Puri, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, ex-home secretary RK Singh, and former Delhi Development Authority Commissioner KJ Alphons, also known as the ‘Demolition Man’ of Delhi.

8:44am: BJP’s RK Singh, one of the soon-to-be inducted members, says portfolios have yet to be decided, ANI reports.

I thank the PM for expressing confidence in my ability. Portfolio has not been decided yet: RK Singh,BJP #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/dEyO5T24pD — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

8:38am: All eyes will be on defence, railways, information and broadcasting, environment and forests, and urban development and housing portfolios. Defence and urban development and housing portfolios were given away as additional charges after Manohar Parrikar became Goa chief minister and Venkaiah Naidu was elected vice president.

8:33am: The rejig is expected to allot important portfolios as well reassign those being held as additional charges by ministers

8:30am: Non-performance was said to be the reason behind most of the six the resignations.

8:14am: The larger message of Sunday’s revamp is a thrust on efficiency and dynamism in the government . “The new ministers are going to be strategically placed in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people,” a government source earlier said.

8:06am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for Xiamen in China in the afternoon where he will attend the 2017 BRICS summit.

8:01am: Ahead of the ceremony, Modi will meet the new ministers over breakfast at 9am.

8:01am: The new ministers will take the strength of the Union council of ministers to 76.

Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 3, at Rashtrapati Bhavan — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2017

8 am: The new ministers will be sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at 10:30am in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, marking the third rejig of Modi’s council of ministers since he took over three years ago.