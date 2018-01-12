Threat of chemical, nuclear weapons has become a reality: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday said India will not allow its territory to be invaded by anyone, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either.

The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China’s assertiveness along it.

Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the Army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China.

“China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation,” Rawat told reporters here.

To a question about Chinese incursions into India, he said, “We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone.”

Referring to the US’ warnings to Pakistan over its handling of terrorism, Rawat said India will have to wait and see its impact.

Terrorists are a disposable commodity in Pakistan and the Indian Army approach has been to ensure that it feels the pain, he said.

The Army Chief says the threat of the use of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) weapons has become a reality.

“The threat of the use of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) weapons is indeed becoming a reality particularly from the non-state actors. Use of CBRN weapons could jeopardise life health property and commerce, and then take a long time to recover,” Rawat said.

The Army Chief also warned that potential adversaries may seek to counter India’s conventional military superiority using less expensive and more attainable asymmetrical means.

To combat the hazardous weapons, Rawat suggested to “develop protection technologies, equipment and systems, and impart training to our soldiers.”

“ I am sure that DRDO’s long term perspective plan in conjunction and integrated perspective plan of the services must have encompassed the development of mitigation of technologies against such CBRN threats,” he added