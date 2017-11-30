GES Summit: Artificial intelligence will create new jobs, say experts

The introduction of artificial intelligence will create more job opportunities, contrary to beliefs that there would be job losses, experts said on Thursday.

Participating in a panel discussion on” Knowing the Future: How Artificial Intelligence (AI) will shape tomorrow,” on the concluding day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, Intel India country head Nivurti Rai said there were concerns about job losses on account of introduction of robots in the manufacturing sector.

She said several young entrepreneurs and researchers had expressed concern over the increasing layoffs.

“A management researcher even expressed doubts that India may witness a social strife on account of the replacement of human power by machines. I can understand their anguish and I share their concerns. But the society will go to the next level where new jobs in new areas will be created,” she said.

She said robots might grow to the extent of becoming companions and friends for lonely people, but they need to be manned by humans.

“Machine has to be manned. So, there is no question of machine making unman. We need to improve the skill set of our workforce. Our education system should upgrade to teach the younger generation what would really fetch it the livelihood”, she told them explaining that manufacturing sector has a huge potential.

Senior director of data sciences at US-based Salesforce, Shubha Nabar stressed that the governments should make huge databases accessible to entrepreneurs and everyone who needed it.

“India with its huge population of 1.2 billion has a vast database. It should be leveraged for development of artificial intelligence,” she said.

Highlighting the advantages of the artificial intelligence, the speakers cited the example of lonely and aging people in Japan using Chatbots (a computer programme meant to simulate conversation with human users over Internet). Robots, the speakers said, will occupy every field one can think of.

“Artificial Intelligence will change the way we live,” summed up Rama Kalyani Akkiraju of IBM, who moderated the discussion.