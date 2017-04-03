NIA clears Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Indresh Kumar in Ajmer Dargah blast case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday cleared four people, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar, of charges in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast.

A closure report was submitted in the special NIA court in Jaipur, as the counter-terrorism agency couldn’t find enough evidence to build a case against the four.

“The NIA filed the closure report against Sadhvi Pragya Singh, Indresh Kumar, and two more men, Prince and Rajendra, in the Ajmer Dargah blast case. The court will decide on April 17 whether it will accept the report,” public prosecutor Ashwini Sharma said.

Three more suspects — Sandeep Dange, Suresh Nair and Ram Chandra Kalsangra — are still on the run.

Justice Dinesh Gupta expressed displeasure over NIA’s inability to arrest the trio, who figure on a list of most-wanted people in the agency’s website with cash rewards against them.

The court has written to the NIA DGP, asking for a progress report on efforts to arrest the three fugitives.

The Sadhvi has been accused of being a member of Abhinav Bharat, a Hindu extremist outfit apparently floated by military officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit. Indresh Kumar of the RSS is allegedly with the group.

The explosion at the popular Sufi shrine in Ajmer in October 2007 killed three people and wounded 17. Besides Ajmer, the Sadhvi has been a suspect in the 2008 Malegaon bombing that killed seven people.

The special NIA court had earlier found Hindu right-wing activists Sunil Joshi and Devendra Gupta guilty of planning the blast, and Bhavesh Bhai Patel of planting the explosive. Both the men were sentenced to life imprisonment on March 22.

The court directed the NIA on Monday to present evidence that verifies the deaths of two other people in the case, Jayanti Bhai Gohil and Ramesh Gohil. Both men were accused in the Gujarat Best Bakery Blast in 2002.