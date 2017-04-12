Tiger dies in Madhya Pradesh reserve, sixth death in the state this year

A 3-year-old male tiger died mysteriously in Madhya Pradesh’s Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve on Tuesday evening, taking the number of big cat deaths in the state to 6 this year.

Dileep Kumar, field director of the reserve, told Hindustan Times that the tiger was shifted to Sanjay Tiger Reserve from Pench on March 21 this year.

“The tiger had wounds on its neck but they had healed. It had been kept in the enclosure. Though the exact cause will be clear after the post mortem, I suspect he might have died due to infection,” he said.

This is the second tiger death this month. On April 1, a tiger was run over by a train between the Budhni and Mid-Ghat area in Sehore district.

The first tiger death this year also occurred in Shahdol district near the Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve.

Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve, spread over an area of 1674 sq km, comprises Sanjay National Park and Dubri Sanctuary and buffer areas taken from Sidhi and Shahdol districts.

Tiger deaths in MP in 2017 April 11: Three-year-old male tiger dies in Dubri Tiger Reserve in Shahdol district

April 1: Tiger is run over by a train between the Budhni and Mid-Ghat area in Sehore district

March 11: Less than a year-old-tiger dies in Kanha tiger reserve.

Feb 27: Tiger found dead near a pool of water and the rail track in Sehore on Bhopal-Hoshangabad rail track

Jan 22: A 2-3-year-male tiger is killed in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve

Jan 19, 2017: A 10-year-old tigress dies due to electrocution near Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve in Shahdol district

In the third week of January, a buffalo killed a tiger cub in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. A tiger was found dead near a pool of water and the rail track in the last week of February in Mid-Ghat area of Sehore on the Bhopal-Hoshangabad rail track.

India is home to more than half of the world’s tiger population with more than 2,200 roaming its reserves, according to the most recent census in 2014.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), MP recorded nearly one-third of the tiger deaths in the country, the highest for any state, last year. Of the 99 tiger deaths across India, the highest since 2001, 30 were reported from the central state.

However, according to wildlife group Conservation Lenses and Wildlife (CLAW), there were 102 tiger deaths in the country in 2016, including 33 in MP. Since January 2016, MP has lost 36 tigers.