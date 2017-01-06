Send out best wishes and cursive kisses via letter-writing experts

When it comes to romance, old habits die hard, says Kiki Forum, 23, a fashion designer from Srinagar. Her boyfriend, an engineer from Mumbai, gets to meet her only once a year. “On our anniversary I wanted to read about all the memories we made when we met last. The only way I could think of to do this was to write him a letter. But I couldn’t make time to find the right kind of paper and write it in a fancy font.”

So Forum outsourced the romance. She used The Handwritten Letter Co, which writes letters and SpeedPosts them to your beloved, the old-school way. “I chose the kind of paper, the font and only gave them pointers from our memories,” she says. “They wrote it beautifully and creatively, and my boyfriend loved it.”

From love notes and fan mail to resignation missives and memos, these services are taking the hand-wringing out of handwriting to create unusual keepsakes.

MISSIVES YOU CAN FRAME

Can’t get your hands messy with stationery or decoration? Pune-based CallyAlly will do it for you.

CallyAlly adds sketches and drawings to your messages and offers a wide range of stationery.

Write a letter and send it to them over email. They will put it on a card or sheet of paper depending on what you choose. “We also can put sketches and paintings on demand and offer a wide range of envelopes,” says Shiv Shankar Sharma, co-founder. They recently drew a trophy on a letter that was about congratulating a friend on winning a golf game.

When 28-year-old fashion designer Kelly Sahani’s husband went on a trip to the Andamans, she wanted to let him know she was missing him, in an offbeat way. “I sent him a letter written by CallyAlly that had a drawing resembling our wedding photograph,” she says. “It felt so personal to him and required no effort on my part.”

Letters cost Rs 99, regardless of word length. A letter with graphics cost Rs 149.

Visit Callyally.com.

TALES OF LOVE

Want to write a letter to the universe or to your best friend? Kakul Gautam, a brand manager at an FMCG company in Delhi, will do it for you for free. “I get letter requests from around world over Instagram and e-mail since I started the service a year ago,” says Gautam. Clients fill a form detailing the kind of letter they need and can address it to anyone, her only condition is that it should have an element of love.

Kakul Gautam delivers love letters in a wax-sealed envelope.

Then Gautam has a detailed conversation with them over the phone, asking them to share the anecdotes they’d like to add in letter and any special words or nick names. Armed with the details she pens down her letter on handmade multi-coloured recycled paper and posts it through snail mail.

“I once got a request from a 19-year-old nursing student to write a letter to her favourite pop musician,” recalls Gautam. “The letter was from a sweet fan to an artist in a wax-sealed envelope.”

Gautam does not believe in short deadlines and takes about a month on each letter. She also shares the letters on her blog and will ensure anonymity on request.

Write to kakulgautam@gmail.com or message her on Instagram at @hyperbolemuch to get in touch.

PERFECT PENMANSHIP

Got the emotion but can’t find the words? Send your pointers to Bangalore-based The Handwritten Letter Co, who will give it a background and transform it into eloquent prose. “We also will add a joke, a poem or a quote to the hand-written letter if you want,” says Anubhav Ankit, co-founder. In three days Ankit emails you the copy for approval before they write it on premium Italian paper and Speedpost it.

The Handwritten Letter Co transforms the pointers you give them into eloquent prose.

“I wanted a polite resignation letter written on a nice sheet of paper so my boss wouldn’t get very upset,” says Pooja* who requested anonymity. “I had worked with the organisation for three years and was afraid I would get carried away by my emotions and get talked out of it. The letter helped me put forth my reason to quit in a humble manner with clarifying my issues to the employer.” Incidentally, her boss replied by giving her a massive promotion, and she stayed.

The letter costs Rs 99 for 100 words and extra Rs 50 for every 100 words above that.

Visit tihlc.com.

ALSO CHECK OUT

Wrilax offers you a list of over 20 unusual fonts, such as Chancery, Egyptian and Vivaldi. Connect with them at Facebook.com/wrilax.

Letteramail puts your typed letter on a white sheet of paper in the Old English font and mails it to the receiver. Connect with them at Facebook.com/letteramail.