Boy jumps from19th floor of Mumbai hotel: 10 things we know about the suicide

A 23-year-old youth jumped off from the 19th floor of a five-star hotel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Monday evening.

The police said he left a suicide note in which he wrote depression and drug use had taken a toll on his life. He also recorded a video tutorial on how to commit suicide, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to the Bandra police, the man, Arjun Bharadwaj, a resident of Bangalore, jumped around 6.30pm. Here are 10 things we know about the suicide.

1) The incident took place on Monday (April 3, 2017) at 6.30 pm in a five-star hotel at Bandstand, Bandra. He had checked into the hotel at 3am on Monday and was alone. He jumped off the 9th floor after breaking the glass window of the hotel building.

2) He was drunk at the time of the incident. He was depressed. The suicide was pre-planned. He had failed in college and was unable to clear his the final year of his BCom course.

3) He was a student in Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He had been living in the city since 2013. Bharadwaj was from Bengaluru.

4) He recorded a video tutorial on how to commit suicide. The Mumbai police have blocked the video on the grounds that it could influence others and have also requested the media not to publish it.

5) To get more information into what forced him into take the extreme step, his phone has been sent to FSL.

6) His father had retired and he had one younger brother. He was under pressure to complete studies and find a job to support their family of four. He has younger brother.

7) He wrote about suicide and death in a few posts on Facebook, indicating he needed help.

8) His father got to know about his mental health issues from his friends and came to Mumbai from Bengaluru to help him. He met his father on Saturday. No statement has been recorded so far.

9) He left behind a long suicide note mentioning drug abuse, depression as reasons for his condition. He said sorry to his parents and thanked his friends.

10) He spoke about the notes, getting drunk and having food as steps to be taken before committing suicide in his video. Till now, the police have not found anyone to be held responsible for his extreme step. But his call data record will shed more light on the case.

