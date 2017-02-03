Caught on camera: Alert Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks

An elderly woman walking on the tracks at Charni Road station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway had a narrow escape almost two months ago, thanks an alert motorman who applied the brakes to a local train right on time.

The incident occurred on December 6, but the video went viral on Thursday night.

Officials said the motorman, Sushilkumar Gautam, managed to apply emergency brakes to save the woman.

The incident was video-graphed by a passenger who was on the opposite side of the station. As soon as the train came to a halt, onlookers rushed to help the woman.

Sushilkumar Gautam, the motorman of the train. (HT PHOTO)

Crossing railway tracks is illegal and those caught are booked for trespassing. Many of the deaths on railway tracks occur while crossing the tracks. The railways has in the past started many campaigns to encourage people to take foot over bridges.

