Hotel manager loses control of SUV, rams into police van in south Bombay

A 45-year-old manager rammed his car into a parked police van outside Agripada police station on Friday. Police said no one was hurt.

The accused, Mohommad Mustaka Abdul Kadar, is an Agripada resident. The incident took place at 12.20 am. Kadar was driving back to his Agripada residence in his Fortuner SUV, after dropping his friend at Mahim. He was accompanied by his friend’s mother, said police.

He told police he hit the brakes and sharply turned left to avoid ramming into an old woman who was crossing the road. This is what caused him to hit the van, which was scratched in the incident.

“Kadar lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. We sent him for a check-up, which confirmed that he had not been drink driving,” he said.

Senior police inspector Ashok Sarambalkar from Agripada police station said investigations were ongoing.

The accused was booked under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted bail soon after.

