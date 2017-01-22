Entry/exit ramp at Bajna on Yamuna E-way to be ready by March-end

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA) has directed the operator of the Yamuna Expressway, Jaypee Infratech, to complete work on an entry/exit ramp at Bajna in Mathura by March-end.

Officials said that the ramp is necessary to streamline traffic near Bajna, which is 67km from Greater Noida. Residents and local farmers have been demanding measures to decongest the stretch for long.

At present, motorists have to travel an additional distance to access the expressway. This not only increases commute time but also compounds traffic congestion on the road. Officials said that once the ramp is set up, motorists from Bajna will be able to access the expressway directly without moving to the other side.

The 165km Yamuna Expressway, with six lanes, connects Greater Noida and Agra. Accidents, mostly due to speeding, are frequent on the expressway. Officials said that restricted entry, besides poor enforcement of traffic norms, is the reason for frequent accidents on the road.

In December 2014, YEIDA had roped in Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to conduct a safety audit of the expressway after frequent accidents were reported on the road. Following the audit, the YEIDA asked the operator to implement the measures.

Read more: AAP govt revives Kalindi Kunj bypass to decongest Ashram crossing

The CRRI team suggested levelling of bumps on underpasses of the expressway, setting up new air filling stations, building speed controllers, crash barriers and installing hi-tech cameras.

Amarnath Upadhyay, the additional CEO of YEIDA, on Friday, conducted a fresh inspection of the expressway. He directed the operator to help the police enforce traffic norms and ensure commuters’ safety.

“The operator has implemented most of the CRRI’s suggestions. However, suggestions such as levelling of bumps and painting of strips are yet to be done. I will conduct an inspection again on February 17 to monitor progress on the pending work,” said Upadhyay.