Live score - World Badminton Championships semis: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei

PV Sindhu is India’s only hope left at the World Badminton Championships after Saina Nehwal lost her women’s singles semi-final to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to settle for a bronze. Sindhu will take on Chinese ninth seed Chen Yufei in the other semi-final and will aim to qualify for the final on Sunday, where Nozomi will be waiting for her. Sindhu has won two bronze medals at the World Championships in 2013 and 2014. Having already assured another medal, Sindhu will hope to change the colour of the metal this time around. Get live updates and live score of PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, World Badminton Championships, here. (Saina Nehwal loses highlights)

Sindhu, who is the fourth seed in Glasgow, has a brilliant record against Chinese players, especially at the World Championships. But she cannot take this Chinese lightly that too at such a big stage.

Sindhu has a 1-1 record against Chen in career meetings. But significantly, the only time the two played this year, it was the Chinese who came out on top.