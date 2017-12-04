Area under Pune’s Bhosari flyover becomes garbage dump

Flyovers, which are meant to be a solution to the city’s traffic problems, are now being used for waste disposal. The area below a flyover, connecting Bhosari-Alandi road, has become a garbage dumping site in the city since past few days.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had built this flyover to ease traffic congestion on the Pune-Nashik highway and Bhosari-Alandi chowk. A provision of Rs.48 crore was made for this flyover which is 1,400 metres in length and 19.7 metres in width.

However, due to delay in completing the flyover, the cost of this bridge reached nearly Rs.100 crore. Though the bridge opened for transportation, many things remained only on paper. The area under flyover, which was supposed to be beautified, is being used by residents to dump garbage.

Everyday, residents and hoteliers use the open place under the bridge as a garbage dumping site. The stretch under the bridge is littered with garbage, raising an unbearable stench in the vicinity. The heaps of garbage are always overflowing from the dustbins and attracts animals, thus turning the area into a feeding site for animals. These feeding animals, in turn, create trouble to vehicles plying on the road.

Garbage, especially plastic, flies around and settles on cars and commuters. Road users and daily commuters agree that the dumping of garbage and the resulting stench have increased problems in the past month.

Daily commuter Sandeep Jadhav told Hindustan Times, “The area under the flyover is one of the biggest dumping spots in the vicinity. Garbage from the nearby area, mostly households, gets dumped here every day, turning the site into a mess. The civic body should address this problem immediately.”

Sarika Patil, a private company employee said, “Such pathetic condition under the bridge is created because the corporation had not collected the garbage under the bridge on time. This has taken a toll on the hygiene of the residents in the area. The corporation should heavily fine those dumping garbage here.”

Yogesh Kaduskar, regional officer of ‘E’ regional office of PCMC said, “The municipal corporation has taken regular action against illegal garbage dumping and against the encroachment by hawkers in this area. We are consistently appealing to residents to not use the open space under the bridge for dumping garbage.” We will soon find out a permanent solution for this problem, he added.

Corporator Ajit Gavhane said, “When I approached PCMC regarding this problem, the administration gave an explanation saying the number of employees are low. Is the bridge constructed for dumping garbage? There is a need to take police action over illegal garbage dumping at the site.”

A garden was proposed under the flyover to prevent encroachment. In addition to the garden, a parking space was also planned. A provision of around Rs.9 lakh was made for this purpose separately. But, all these things are on paper only. At present, this place is surrounded by encroachment due to lack of development of the garden.