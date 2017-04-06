HS Phoolka launches mobile office van in Dakha

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by an elected representative in the state, Dakha MLA and leader of the Opposition HS Phoolka introduced ‘MLA at your doorstep’. The mobile office was launched in Chak Kalan village and claims to redress public grievances and bring government services and schemes to the public at their doorstep.

This mobile vehicle (office) will visit all the villages under Dakha constituency with special focus on serving women and senior citizens.

Phoolka said the villages in Dakha constituency have been divided into 20 zones. A zone comprises either three to four big villages or five to six small villages. The mobile office will reach every zone, once a week, and will visit four zones daily, he added.

“The mobile office team will also prepare a report on every complaint and will keep the complainant informed of its status. We will make announcements in the villages about the schedule of the mobile office. The van will be stationed at a centrally located and designated place,” said Phoolka. He added, “My office is open to all the residents and they are welcome to get their work done here legally. However, I want to clarify that no illegal work will be encouraged.”

Phoolka said this concept will provide assistance to the common man in dealing with government services and schemes. Public grievances will be taken care of by offering an interface to the public.