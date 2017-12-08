Punjab: Man kills his pet dog with rifle, booked

A man and his friend have landed into trouble for allegedly shooting their own pet dog in Punjab’s Barnala. The accused claimed that the pit bull dog was unstable and imbalanced for the last two days. The two were arrested and later released on bail for the offence.

A video of the act, showing the killing of dog with a rifle, was widely shared on social media platforms.

Deputy director of animal husband department, Dr Vinay Jindal said it was the first case of post mortem of a dog in the veterinary hospital at Barnala. The police also said it was the first such FIR in their police station at Dhanaula.

Senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said, “The accused have stated that the dog was harmful for the inhabitants. We have registered a case under sections 429 of Indian penal code and Section 11 of Prevention of cruelty to animals act.”