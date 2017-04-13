NUSRL gets new VC after students’ protest

Director of the judicial academy, Gautam Chaudhary, was on Wednesday appointed as acting vice chancellor cum registrar of the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL). Students of the institution had been protesting against ‘alleged’ administrative lapses and misappropriation of funds by the authorities of the NUSRL.

Students had locked the main gate of the university campus since Monday, demanding administrative overhaul, including removal of the vice chancellor and the registrar.

The NUSRL outgoing vice chancellor BC Nirmal on Wednesday met the Jharkhand high court chief justice, PK Mohanty and apprised him of the state of affairs at the university. Later, a team of high court judges, comprising justice S Chandrashekhar and justice Aparesh Kumar Singh visited the campus on Wednesday morning.

The visiting team assured students that their problems would be looked into.

The new acting VC said the university is plagued with ‘long term’ as well as ‘short term’ problems that needed to be addressed.

“The NUSRL has no permanent faculty members. Our money is going into drain due to mismanagement of funds here. What is needed is sufficient and qualified teachers,” said one of the protesting students, on the condition of anonymity. .

On the other hand, outgoing VC said the students’ protest was uncalled for and they had shared their problems with university authorities, before resorting to demonstration.