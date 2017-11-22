Assamese actor Biju Phukan dies at 69

Popular Assamese film and theatre actor Biju Phukan died this evening in a private hospital here following cardiac ailments, his family said. He was 69.

The hero of Assamese film industry was admitted to the ICU of the hospital with breathing difficulty around 4.30 pm and passed away at around 6.45 pm, sources said. The actor who was ailing for sometime and had undergone treatment in hospital recently, the sources added.

He was born in 1948 in Dibrugarh, where he studied in Kanoi College before shifting to Guwahati to start his film career. Phukan appeared in more than 80 Assamese feature films before his death and he also acted in a number of plays.

His first movie was Dr Bezbarua in 1970 and his first role as a leading actor was in Baruar Songsar followed by Aranya in 1971 which established him as a hero in 1971. Aranya, which was directed by Samarendra Narayan Dev was adjudged the best regional film at the National Film Awards.

Deeply Saddened to hear that Bijuda ( Phukan), one of Assam's most Loved Actors has passed away today in Guwahati. I loved his Naturalistic Acting Style. Very Charming Personality. Assam will miss him dearly. Love you Bijuda. Rest in peace and Charm every one up there. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 22, 2017

He acted in popular movies Ajoli Nobou, Buwari, Bristi and Ghar Sangsar. The song ‘Mon Hira Doi’ from the film Bowari of 2015 which showed him singing the it topped the music charts. Nip Baruah-directed Anthony Mor Naam in 1986 made the actor a cult figure in Assamese cinema.

Biju Phukan had also acted in four Bengali movies - Hotel Showfox, Aparajita, Doishyu Ratnakar and Gajamukta and was a former jury member of Indian Panorama. His last released film was Dur, which hit the screens in 2016. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared condolences. The actor would be cremated at Nabagraha crematorium tomorrow with state honours, his media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami told reporters.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, “I am deeply saddened by his death who hugely contributed to popularise Assamese cinema. With his death a void will be created which will be hard to fill. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and his fans.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more