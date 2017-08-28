Yuddham Sharanam trailer: Naga Chaitanya is back in another solid action thriller

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya starrer Yuddham Sharanam was released on Sunday at the film’s audio launch. Going by the first impression of the visuals, the film looks like a solid action thriller and it features Naga Chaitanya in yet another intense role after Saahasam Swasaga Sagipo. Directed by Krishna RV Marimuthu, the film is slated for release on September 8. It also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Srikanth, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma.

The trailer introduces us to Chaitanya’s world. In his voice-over, we are told that when our lives are surrounded by happiness, our world seems wonderful.

We are quickly introduced to his world. The first glimpse we get is of his girlfriend, played by Lavanya. Chaitanya’s father - Rao Ramesh --- warns him to stay away from her as she is his friend’s daughter. He tells him that he shouldn’t find him or his useless friends run behind her.

There are fleeting shots of the romance between Chaitanya and Lavanya. The visuals look pleasant.

Chaitanya says that theirs is a simple and beautiful life. A cozy home, parents and people he loves.

His world turns upside down when he crosses paths with a cut throat criminal, played by Srikanth, who looks intense with fire in his eyes.

We are introduced to Srikanth, who says the ones attempting to flee are usually left with two options - run or hide. Chaitanya says he is on the run, but he is not running away.

