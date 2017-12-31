India-Canada ties were strong in 2017 despite some irritants

At the annual Diwali gala organised by the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) in Toronto in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “One of the reasons we are such good friends, Canada and India, is that we are the two largest democracies in the world – one by population and one by size.”

Those words, he went on, were borrowed from a person with a facility for crafting lines – Vikas Swarup, author of the novel Q&A which became the basis for the multiple Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Swarup, of course, is also India’s high commissioner to Ottawa.

A formal announcement of Trudeau’s visit to India in February is not out yet, but Kasi Rao, president and CEO of C-IBC, said prime ministerial visits “bring a great sense of movement, both in terms of confluence and in convergence.”

In many ways, this has been a banner year for India-Canada relations. Over 100,000 Indians students are in Canada, contributing over $ 5 billion to the economy; Indian professionals, particularly technology workers, are benefiting from Canada’s Global Skills Strategy and an expedited permanent residency programme; and tourist arrivals are at a record high.

Swarup said:“I have seen a huge interest on the part of Canada in building deeper ties with India whether it is in pension funds wanting to upscale their investments in India, or Canadian universities wanting to forge stronger links with Indian institutions, or Canadian researchers and scientists wanting to explore partnerships with counterparts in India, and of course, the people-to-people level ties have always remained quite robust.”

Nearly 1,000 Canadian companies now have operations in India. Rao said:“Clearly there’s a shift from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific so we need to make sure that we’re not left behind. At the practical level, given the uncertainty we see in Europe and in North America, India and Canada can focus with a renewed sense of attention on this.”

The Indian-origin population of over 1.75 million also acts as a “living bridge”, he noted, and is one factor in making India an ideal partner for Canada in Asia, as Ottawa looks at diversifying beyond the US.

But there remains the issue of resurgent pro-Khalistan groups and sentiment in Canada, one that New Delhi believes is due to the Liberal Party government being soft on the matter.

India and Canada 2017: Highlights February: Inderjit Singh Reyat, the only person convicted in the Air India flight 182 terrorist bombing of 1985, is released from a halfway house and allowed to return to his family home by the Parole Board of Canada

March: Indian student registrations at Canadian universities show an increase of over 50% compared to the previous year

April: A Liberal Party member moves a motion in Ontario legislature to term 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “genocide”; motion passes angering Indian government

April: Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan visits India amid controversy as Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh attacks and refuses to meet him

April: Standup comedian Lilly Singh’s non-fiction How to be a Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life tops the best-seller list

May: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau appears at a nagar kirtan in Toronto, irking India as the parade features pro-Khalistan floats

May: Jagmeet Singh announces he will run to become leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP)

June: Pro-Khalistan groups hold remembrance on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar; for the first time in 30 years

June: Trudeau and Indian PM Narendra Modi speak on the phone, ostensibly on the Paris Climate accord, though that conversation comes at a rocky period in bilateral ties

July: Punjab government files sedition case against members of Sikhs for Justice

August: Trudeau participates in a parade in Montreal to mark India’s Independence Day

September: ‘Canada’s Warren Buffet’ Prem Watsa leads first-ever Invest India Conference, held in Toronto

September: Number of Indian students in Canada crosses 100,000

September: India and Canada release first-ever joint set of stamps to mark Diwali

September: Court in Vancouver prevents Punjab Police team from extraditing two accused in the Jassi murder case, even after being allowed to do so by Canada’s Supreme Court

October: Jagmeet Singh makes history as he becomes the first visible minority to be elected as leader of a Federal party in Canada

October: Rupi Kaur’s second collection of poetry, The Sun and Her Flowers, becomes an international best-seller

November: Three Canadian cabinet Ministers visit India for a technology summit

November: Canada partners at the International Film Festival of India in Goa

December: Canada and India agree on visit by Trudeau in February, formal announcement likely in January

“We believe in addressing these issues through frank bilateral exchanges at the government level, not through the media. The two countries are working together in counterterrorism,” Swarup said.

The emergence of Jagmeet Singh as the leader of the New Democratic Party could prove another irritant since he has often focused on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and has voiced support for self-determination in Punjab.

But that’s a challenge for the future, at least till the 2019 elections in Canada. For now, the ugliness over the passage of a “genocide” motion in the Ontario legislature and controversies surrounding defence minister Harjit Sajjan’s visit to India may have given way to a return to optimism.

The visit of three Canadian ministers to a technology summit in India in November has “led to a very positive momentum, we are on each other’s radars and the plan now is to take it to the next level,” Swarup said.

That, of course, is the Trudeau visit as the principals can then meet to turn burgeoning interest into tangible results.