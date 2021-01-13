IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Analysis / India should be wary of Chinese mind games
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
analysis

India should be wary of Chinese mind games

  • Withdrawal from the vast Tibetan and Xinjiang military region means little in an era of stand-off weapons and long-range missiles. The Chinese PLA has capacity to deploy troop divisions within a week with metalled roads and optical fibre cables up to the last military post and advanced landing grounds (ALGs) all along the LAC.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST

A Hong Kong-based English newspaper has quoted Chinese military sources to claim that China has withdrawn 10,000 troops from its “disputed border with India” as Beijing calculated that the chances of conflict in winter are slim. According to the newspaper, all the troops were pulled back in military vehicles so that the Indian side could see and verify. The withdrawal, as per the South China Morning Post report, involved troops temporarily deployed from units in the Xinjiang and Tibet military regions.

The Indian Army has also confirmed withdrawal of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) training units 1000 kilometres to 500 kilometres from the vast Tibetan plateau without giving out any numbers. The Army, however, says that there is no withdrawal from the friction points in East Ladakh with both armies locked in a stand-off since May 5, 2020.

While there is no way to verify the claims of the Chinese newspaper independently, movement of 10,000 troops or three brigades or one division in military parlance cannot be missed either by satellite imagery or by communication intercepts. The troops will have to be withdrawn either by vehicles or sent back to their barracks by transport aircraft. As the Tibetan plateau is more than two million square kilometres and is largely treeless, there would be photographic evidence of the activity. Either way, the withdrawal would largely be part of the feel-good factor since the PLA, with metalled roads to the last post and advanced landing grounds all along the 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), has the capacity to fully deploy within a week.

According to national security planners, the Indian military will continue to be on alert till such time the PLA does not restore status quo ante on the East Ladakh LAC. They have also ruled out any withdrawal of Indian troops from the contested points till the agreed disengagement and de-escalation takes place.

What is interesting to note is that the PLA conducts annual exercises at Xaidulla or Shahidullah Garrison, 94 kilometres from Karakoram Pass. This pass is merely a stone’s throw from Daulat Beg Oldi. In the 19th century, Dogra general Zorawar Singh had captured all areas up to this strategically-located town. Known as Sanshili barracks and located on the caravan route between Ladakh and Tarim Basin, Xaidulla has been holding PLA training exercises annually except for 2018.

In 2020, a division plus PLA troops exercised from March to October 2020 in an area of 100-150 square kilometres with elements of six mechanised infantry division and four motorised division coming down to join their comrades in the stand-off with Indian Army. It is still not clear whether these elements have gone back. Similar training exercises take place at Phari Dzong across the Sikkim border in Chumbi Valley.

There is, however, evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin has moved back after completion of work last month.

As many as 320 vehicles moved out and some 40-45 temporary shelters were taken out after the completion of infrastructure work such as building of roads, winter shelters for deployed troops and sophisticated military equipment like surface-to-air missiles, radars, tanks and multi-barrel rocket launchers.

The Chinese news report says that the Central Military Commission is sure that it is impossible for both sides to fight in such extremely cold weather in the Himalayas and hence the troops have been sent to home barracks to rest.

The newspaper has also quoted a retired Indian diplomat, saying that the reported Chinese move could prompt India to consider a similar response. The Indian Army should be wary of such mind games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china border standoff
app
Close
e-paper
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
There is evidence to indicate that the PLA's work and engineering force deployed to upgrade infrastructure in occupied Aksai Chin moved back after completion of work last month
analysis

India should be wary of Chinese mind games

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Withdrawal from the vast Tibetan and Xinjiang military region means little in an era of stand-off weapons and long-range missiles. The Chinese PLA has capacity to deploy troop divisions within a week with metalled roads and optical fibre cables up to the last military post and advanced landing grounds (ALGs) all along the LAC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
President Xi Jinping, unconcerned about China's isolation, is expected to take steps that raise tensions ahead of the 100th anniversary of the communist party
analysis

Xi Jinping is preparing for a special birthday party. It has repercussions

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • The 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese communist party would be projected as a strong counter to the so-called ‘century of humiliation’ that the Chinese empire and the Republic of China faced between 1839 and 1949 at the hands of western powers, Russia and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
Oli has been emboldened to stick to power even by breaking the party. In the process, the shallowness of Oli’s opportunistic and politically driven anti-Indian nationalism has been exposed(AFP)
analysis

What India should, and shouldn’t, do in Nepal

By SD Muni
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Irrespective of whether Nepal has elections or witnesses the restoration of Parliament, a prudent course for India would be to let Nepal cope with its internal political mess
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
India is currently the world’s third largest consumer of oil with growing demand and limited domestic supplies. Import in 2019-20 was 1.6 billion barrels and will increase as its economy expands.(REUTERS)
analysis

To secure India’s energy future, create a sovereign wealth fund and invest

By Amit Bhandari
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Norway is an example of prudent management of the windfall from high oil prices of the past, with which it set up a rainy day fund — now one of the most powerful and successful in the world. India is witnessing a similar windfall, in reverse, due to low oil prices — and needs to plan for the time when prices will be higher. That time is now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Health workers conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination programme, New Delhi, January 6, 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Devising a vaccine strategy for India

By Reuben Abraham and Anup Malani
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Focus on allocation, distribution, financing, communication and certification
READ FULL STORY
Close
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
The white supremacist disregard for the sanctity of law has been on the increase during the Trump presidency and the contrast with how Washington dealt with peaceful protests by African-Americans in recent months is illustrative of the deep racial fissures that still fester in US society.(AP)
analysis

January 6: A black day for US democracy

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The erosion of democracy in the US, led by a defeated president, emboldened by his white supremacist base, will have both domestic and geopolitical consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The shutdown of courts across India provided an opportunity to adapt to digital modes of working(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
analysis

Ensure access to justice in a post-Covid world

By Leah Verghese
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Any move towards the online functioning of courts must account for the digital divide in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
Great cities and societies are not those that unquestioningly preserve everything from the past. They evolve and add new things while retaining the best from the past
analysis

The new architecture of a new India

By Sanjeev Sanyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 08:23 PM IST
India needs iconic buildings for functional reasons, to reflect new aspirations, and move past the colonial legacy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tribunal reasoned that India’s decision to retroactively apply the law, without a specific justification, created a new tax burden on a transaction that was not taxable at the time it was carried out, ie. in 2006(Shutterstock)
The tribunal reasoned that India’s decision to retroactively apply the law, without a specific justification, created a new tax burden on a transaction that was not taxable at the time it was carried out, ie. in 2006(Shutterstock)
analysis

India’s retrospective taxation blunder is still extracting heavy costs

By Prabhash Ranjan
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
In endeavouring to extract revenue through retroactive taxation that damages investor sentiment in the long run, India is being penny-wise and pound-foolish
READ FULL STORY
Close
It should be clear that the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion law infantilises Indian citizens, reduces them to the level of subjects, and authorises State intrusion into the most personal of domains, that of individual conscience.(AFP)
It should be clear that the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion law infantilises Indian citizens, reduces them to the level of subjects, and authorises State intrusion into the most personal of domains, that of individual conscience.(AFP)
analysis

Eliminate State and social interference in matters of conscience

By Gautam Bhatia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The UP conversion law is unconstitutional. But the debate does not end with this one law, as it also replicates many existing provisions from other laws, which have been left standing for too long. India cannot call itself a constitutional democracy until social interference in matters of conscience is eliminated from its laws, once and for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, New Delhi, January 3, 2021(PTI)
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, New Delhi, January 3, 2021(PTI)
analysis

Understanding the rationale of farm protests

By Vijay Inder Singla and Aadil Singh Boparai
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
We need an empathetic government with a moral compass to urgently find a solution to the satisfaction of the farmers. Engaging in dilatory tactics and subterfuge will further exacerbate the growing trust deficit between the farming community and the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By standing up militarily to China on the Himalayan borders, India also made it possible for smaller nations at the receiving end of Chinese aggression to envision the possibility that subservience to China is not the only option(ANI)
By standing up militarily to China on the Himalayan borders, India also made it possible for smaller nations at the receiving end of Chinese aggression to envision the possibility that subservience to China is not the only option(ANI)
analysis

The Delhi-Beijing battle in South Asia

By Harsh V Pant
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
China’s influence has grown, but contrary to conventional narrative, it is not necessarily ‘winning’. India has retained its focus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019(REUTERS)
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019(REUTERS)
analysis

Silicon Valley is in for a rough ride

By Vivek Wadhwa & Tarun Wadhwa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The days of regulators prioritising innovation over compliance may be over. The traditionally warm relationship between the Democratic Party and Big Tech is becoming contentious
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 has taught all governments many lessons. But the most important one will be this: The strength of our social safety net will determine the heights the Indian economy will scale.(PTI)
Covid-19 has taught all governments many lessons. But the most important one will be this: The strength of our social safety net will determine the heights the Indian economy will scale.(PTI)
analysis

Only a strong social security net can ensure economic growth

By Jasmine Shah
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The economic response of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has focused primarily on the poor and created the closest equivalent of a universal social safety net anywhere in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photo obtained on October 6, 2020, from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) shows US astronomer and professor Andrea Ghez. Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on October 6, 2020 for their research into black holes(AFP)
This undated handout photo obtained on October 6, 2020, from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) shows US astronomer and professor Andrea Ghez. Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize on October 6, 2020 for their research into black holes(AFP)
analysis

Will physics un-gender itself in the new decade?

By Prajval Shastri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Physicists need to internalise that being allowed to follow one’s passion at taxpayers’ expense is a privilege. All accomplishments are a consequence of that privilege, and from that follows the responsibility to correct the injustices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP