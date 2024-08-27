The Jawaharlal Nehru connection to Kerala’s famous snake-boat races

They glide swiftly through the murky backwaters of Alappuzha, resembling the way snakes move – the reason why traditional country boats that navigate the waterbodies of the region are called snake boats.

Considered the largest sports vessels in the world, these boats have a rich history and are submerged in popular myths.

One popular myth traces the origin of snake boat races to an old Hindu joint family named Katoor Mana and their faith in Krishna because of which they began to deliver food to a local temple using snake-shaped boats.

Locally, it is believed that snake boats first appeared in the backwaters of Alappuzha in the 14th century, under the orders of King Devanarayana of Chembakassery. These boats, which were 100 to 120 feet long, were used to transport people and war equipment. They were constructed using a local wood called Anjili, known for its durability because the main objective was to carry the maximum weight.

The Nehru connection

Although the snake boat races in Alappuzha have now become annual events that attract fans worldwide, the competitive races and the excitement surrounding them are a more recent development, dating back to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In 1952, Nehru visited Kerala and travelled on a highly decorated snake boat between Kottayam and Alappuzha. The friendly welcome from the locals in Alappuzha impressed him. To honour his visit, a friendly snake boat competition was organised in the nearby backwaters.

Upon his return to Delhi, Nehru gifted the winners of the race a silver trophy, which came to be known as the "Prime Minister's Trophy." From the following year onwards, the Prime Minister's Trophy boat race became an annual event, attracting participants from within and outside Kerala.

Upon Nehru's passing, the event was renamed the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, heralding the onset of the tourism season in Kerala. The Nehru Trophy Race is conducted every year in Alappuzha. Both foreign and domestic tourists flock to this unique sporting event to experience its excitement.

Other popular snake boat races in the area include the Champions Snake Boat League, Champakulam Moolam Boat Race, Payippad Jalotsavam, and Aranmula Uthrattadi Vallamkali.

The 2024 races disrupted

The boats involved are typically between 100 and 138 feet long, with their rear parts rising to around 20 feet and a long, tapering front portion.

Boat clubs in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta typically start preparing for competitions in July, spending an average of ₹80 lakh on boat preparation and rigorous training.

However, their plans were disrupted this year. On August 1, shortly after devastating landslides hit Wayanad, the state government cancelled the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the entire Champions Boat League. This decision poured water on the participating clubs' weeks of preparation, expenses, and hopes.

A joint meeting was held in Alappuzha earlier this week, comprising the Snakeboat Owners Association, Kerala Boat Club Association, and the Kerala Race Boat Owners Association to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, these associations urged the government to reschedule the race to September and reconsider its decision to cancel the league.

The meeting proposed moving the Nehru Trophy from the second Saturday of August to the second Saturday of September starting next year due to the increasing risk of bad weather in August.

"We initially supported the government's decision to postpone the races in light of the Wayanad tragedy. However, we now urge the government to announce a new schedule for the events. We plan to meet with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon. If the government does not fulfil our requests, we will organise a separate boat race on Punnamada Lake in October," said a member of a boat club who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a tourism department official has stated that the decision to suspend the races this year was made considering the significant human tragedy in Wayanad, and currently, there is no plan to reverse the decision.

According to K. Mithun, president of Kumarakom Town Boat Club and a leading player, the financial strain on clubs, if the races are not held, would be hard; for example, the Kumarakom club has already spent ₹58 lakh on training and preparation.

Normally, participating clubs repay the loans using cash prizes, payments from the tourism department upon completion of the races, and voluntary donations from supporters. They also expect sponsorship from corporate companies.

As many as 81 boats, including 25 snake boats and 56 small boats, participated in last year's event. This year, the clubs were hoping for a recovery from the losses caused by the massive floods of 2018 and the subsequent pandemic period.